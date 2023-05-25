Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nitesh Pandey death: Rupali Ganguly gives insight into her bonding with Anupamaa co-star

    Rupali Ganguly, mourning the loss of her dear friend Nitesh Pandey said she had made plans with Nitesh Pandey to meet. Know more details.

    Nitesh Pandey death: Rupali Ganguly gives insight into her bonding with Anupamaa co-star vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 25, 2023, 1:56 PM IST

    Indian TV industry's most nuanced and renowned starlet Rupali Ganguly is startled by the sudden demise of her Anupamaa co-star Nitesh Pandey. The actor and eminent writer, late actor Nitesh Pandey essayed the role of Dheeraj Kumar in the TV show and was a friend of the actress. 

    He passed away due to cardiac arrest at 51 on Tuesday night in Igatpuri near Nashik. The Nashik Police claimed that he was immediately rushed into the hospital after he was discovered unconscious in his room but was declared dead on arrival.

    ALSO READ: Nashik police gives details about actor Nitesh Pandey's last moments

    Rupali Ganguly, who is in disbelief, said that she had made plans with Nitesh to meet, but they could not implement it. Sharing fond memories about their bond, Rupali said, "He was the only industry friend who stayed in touch," with her apart from Delnaaz and Sarabhais during her sabbatical."

    Rupali adds, "He had come to meet me after Rudransh was born. I can not believe this! His son Aarav is just a few months older than Rudransh. He had messaged me just last week about a painting he had made. We had made plans to make our sons meet. We would bond over dogs. His wife Arpita is an animal caregiver and a feeder like me. I am devastated. He was so fiercely protective about me."

    Rupali giving more in-depth details on her and dear friend Nitesh's unbreakable bonding, said, "Even when he came to Anupamaa, it felt as if you had your bestie next to you at your workplace. Just this month beginning, I had gone very late for a film get-together and saw his car leaving, so I called him and said I saw you. He said, Tu ruk main aata hoon gaadi ghumake, and I said, no, no ghar jaa agle hafte milte hai. Teen hafte ho gaye uss baat ko." (Wait, I will turn around my car and meet you. I told him to go home and that we will meet next week. It has been 3 weeks since. Now I will never meet him. I can not believe this.)

    ALSO READ: Nitesh Pandey no more: Anupamaa fame actor passes away due to heart attack

    Last Updated May 25, 2023, 1:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan wins hearts with his 'sweetest' gesture for fan - WATCH vma

    Salman Khan wins hearts with his 'sweetest' gesture for fan - WATCH

    Aditi Rao Hydari's rumoured boyfriend Siddharth swoons over her first Cannes Moment; see pics here ARB

    Aditi Rao Hydari's rumoured boyfriend Siddharth swoons over her first Cannes moment; see pics here

    Cannes 2023: Manushi Chillar vacays in Monaco after red carpet debut, see PHOTOS ADC

    Cannes 2023: Manushi Chillar vacays in Monaco after red carpet debut, see PHOTOS

    Karan Johar unveils posters of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' first look ADC

    Karan Johar unveils posters of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' first look

    Nitesh Pandey personal life: Divorced once, married twice, blessed with 9-year-old son adc

    Nitesh Pandey personal life: Divorced once, married twice, blessed with 9-year-old son

    Recent Stories

    Delhi Serial killer who raped and murdered over 30 children, gets life term; check details AJR

    Delhi: Serial killer who raped and murdered over 30 children, gets life term; check details

    Salman Khan wins hearts with his 'sweetest' gesture for fan - WATCH vma

    Salman Khan wins hearts with his 'sweetest' gesture for fan - WATCH

    After 11 years Kolkata iconic Howrah Bridge to undergo in depth health checkup details here gcw

    After 11 years, Kolkata's iconic Howrah Bridge to undergo in-depth health checkup; details here

    Pakistan ka John Abraham Babar Azam trolled after his 'Dhoom machale' avatar video goes viral snt

    'Pakistan ka John Abraham': Babar Azam trolled after his 'Dhoom machale' avatar video goes viral

    New Parliament building row: PlL filed in Supreme Court seeking inauguration by President of India AJR

    New Parliament building row: PlL filed in Supreme Court seeking inauguration by President of India

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon