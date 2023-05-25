Nitesh Pandey death: Rupali Ganguly gives insight into her bonding with Anupamaa co-star

Indian TV industry's most nuanced and renowned starlet Rupali Ganguly is startled by the sudden demise of her Anupamaa co-star Nitesh Pandey. The actor and eminent writer, late actor Nitesh Pandey essayed the role of Dheeraj Kumar in the TV show and was a friend of the actress.

He passed away due to cardiac arrest at 51 on Tuesday night in Igatpuri near Nashik. The Nashik Police claimed that he was immediately rushed into the hospital after he was discovered unconscious in his room but was declared dead on arrival.

ALSO READ: Nashik police gives details about actor Nitesh Pandey's last moments

Rupali Ganguly, who is in disbelief, said that she had made plans with Nitesh to meet, but they could not implement it. Sharing fond memories about their bond, Rupali said, "He was the only industry friend who stayed in touch," with her apart from Delnaaz and Sarabhais during her sabbatical."

Rupali adds, "He had come to meet me after Rudransh was born. I can not believe this! His son Aarav is just a few months older than Rudransh. He had messaged me just last week about a painting he had made. We had made plans to make our sons meet. We would bond over dogs. His wife Arpita is an animal caregiver and a feeder like me. I am devastated. He was so fiercely protective about me."

Rupali giving more in-depth details on her and dear friend Nitesh's unbreakable bonding, said, "Even when he came to Anupamaa, it felt as if you had your bestie next to you at your workplace. Just this month beginning, I had gone very late for a film get-together and saw his car leaving, so I called him and said I saw you. He said, Tu ruk main aata hoon gaadi ghumake, and I said, no, no ghar jaa agle hafte milte hai. Teen hafte ho gaye uss baat ko." (Wait, I will turn around my car and meet you. I told him to go home and that we will meet next week. It has been 3 weeks since. Now I will never meet him. I can not believe this.)

ALSO READ: Nitesh Pandey no more: Anupamaa fame actor passes away due to heart attack