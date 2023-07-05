Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Niharika Konidela confirms 'divorcing' ex-husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda; drops Instagram post

    Niharika Konidela, who is a renowned Tollywood actress and cousin of RRR star Ram Charan, has officially confirmed her much-publicized divorce from ex-husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda with a verified Instagram post and given insight on many more things.

    Niharika Konidela confirms 'divorcing' ex-husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda; drops Instagram post vma
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 2:17 PM IST

    Niharika Konidela confirmed her divorce from Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. The actress, who married Chaitanya in 2020, issued an official statement finally announcing that the duo has decided to part ways mutually. It is important to note that this statement from Niharika Konidela ultimately came into the picture today after months of speculation and reports that Niharika and Chaitanya are parting ways. Their separation and divorce rumours were going on for the last few months and only now did it get recently confirmed when they got granted the divorce and with this statement, it makes things more binding and official.

    Taking to Instagram, Niharika wrote, "Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on." She thanked her family and friends who have supported her through this difficult time. "Thank you to my family and friends who have been ultimate pillars of support."

    Calling her life post-divorce ‘new normal,’ Niharika said, "I request some privacy for us to navigate this new normal in private. Thank you for understanding." She turned off the comments section of the post.

    The statement came hours after it was legit and then revealed that the former couple, Niharika and Chaitanya, got peacefully divorced. While the reason for their split remains undefined, it is now also said that the court has granted them divorce. It is getting claimed that Chaitanya was the one who filed for divorce.

    In alleged court documents accessed by leading regional entertainment portal, it is also said and claimed that Chaitanya had filed for divorce first. Named as the Petitioner in documents, Chaitanya allegedly filed for the divorce less than a month ago at the Kukatpally Family Court in Hyderabad.

    Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan’s niece, Niharika Konidela, got engaged to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in a private family affair in August 2020. The ceremony got attended by the close family members of the couple. Chaitanya is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business (ISB), who works as a Business Strategist in a leading MNC in Hyderabad. He is reportedly the son of former IG J Prabhakar Rao.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 2:17 PM IST
