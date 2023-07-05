Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Bawaal' Teaser out: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor to appear first time together on-screen; Know details

    Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor appear for the first time together on-screen in Sajid Nadiawala produced and Nitesh Tiwari directed movie, 'Bawaal', which promises to be an unconventional love story that goes beyond the confines of borders, languages or a period in time. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    'Bawal' Teaser out: Varun Dhawan-Janvi Kapoor to appear first time together on-screen; Know details MSW
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 1:06 PM IST

    Amazon Prime Video unveiled the teaser of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer ‘Bawaal’. This will be Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Earthsky Pictures. The film is going to be directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries on July 21. The movie will also feature Arijit Singh’s soulful voice in the song ‘Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte’, composed by Mithoon, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.

    The teaser of ‘Bawaal’ gives a glimpse into the endearing and budding romance between Ajay (Varun Dhawan) and Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor), as they discover their love for each other. The teaser came with the caption, “Every love story has its own war.” While Janvi Kapoor was heard saying, “Maine apne rishte ki janne mei inta wakt laga diya… Jab samjha tabh khone ka wakt aachuka tha. (I took so long to understand our relationship that when I understood, it was time to lose it.)”

    Manish Menghani, director of content licensing at Prime Video, India, said, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring to our customers in more than 200 countries and territories, an unconventional love story in the form of Bawaal that goes beyond the confines of borders, languages, or a period in time.”

    Producer Sajid Nadiadwala said, “I am so proud of Bawaal, a film that I believe will forever be one of my most special and memorable projects. From the beginning we believed that Bawaal would be truly appreciated and thoroughly enjoyed by audiences all over the world… Working with a visionary like Nitesh, and talented actors like Varun and Janhvi, makes the job of a producer that much easier… the audience will witness a love story that will be remembered for the ages.”

    Watch teaser:

    Appearing together for the first time in a film, Varun Dhawan plays a school teacher in Lucknow, and Janhvi Kapoor is a simple girl, whose only hope is to find her one true love. The film was shot both in India and in multiple international locales.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 1:47 PM IST
