Actor Nidhhi Agerwal strongly condemned Sivaji’s controversial remark suggesting her dress “invited” a mob reaction, calling out the statement as victim-blaming and deeply regressive. Her response has sparked wider conversations on accountability.

Nidhhi Agerwal responded angrily after hearing actor Sivaji's remarks suggesting that Nidhhi's dress "invited" the mob frenzy she faced. His words soon created a furore online, with many calling out what they referred to as a classic case of victim-blaming and harmful stereotypes regarding women's safety and clothing choices.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nidhhi Agerwal Reacts Strongly After Sivaji's comments:

When shivaji was asked why he was giving moral advice to women instead of saying men to behave, he said, “Who will listen? He says he will still talk to her or click pictures." he further explained, ‘’Samantha had the advantage; she was luckily in a saree. Gen Z do not know better; they want to touch artists. Even Sridevi was once touched in Tenali when she was shooting there. I am not blaming Samantha or Nidhhi for it. All I am saying is they need to be careful. What if Nidhhi’s clothes had slipped? Nobody would even remove the video if we asked them to''.

Responding to the controversial remark, Nidhhi Agerwal unflinchingly condemned the argument, saying that victim-blaming a woman on grounds of her dressing is very much problematic. She emphasized that no costume could justify mob behavior or inappropriate behavior and described such statements as dangerous and regressive.

“Blaming the victim is called manipulation,'' Nidhhi Agerwal wrote on her instagram story without naming anyone. But fans quickly connected the dots and got the hint.

Industry Voices, Along With Public Support, Come in for Nidhhi

Post-reply being heard, the numerous industry colleagues and fans have come pouring in to create a support with Nidhhi in praising her for having her say on victim-blaming. Many mention that the debate around women's safety must be on accountability, respect, rather than policing their clothes or personal choices.

The incident is yet another interesting episode, which heightens the discussions on consent and public behavior and the tendency to scrutinize women instead of looking at the root of the problem. These kinds of critics absolutely insist that such remarks like those of Sivaji perpetuate the idea that harassment is justified, and victims must become silenced.