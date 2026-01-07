Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have finalized their divorce, ending their 19-year marriage. The couple, who share two daughters, cited 'irreconcilable differences' and have agreed to waive all child and spousal support, as per reports.

Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman has officially finalised her divorce with singer Keith Urban, ending their 19-year marriage. The 'Perfect Couple' actor filed for divorce in September last year, citing "irreconcilable differences", following which the former couple entered into an agreement in court on Tuesday.

Divorce Settlement Details

As per a news report in People, Kidman and Urban have agreed to waive all child and spousal support rights, with each being responsible for their own legal fees and expenses. "They are required to "behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child, even though they are divorced. They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent. They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families," the court documents read, as quoted by People.

Custody and Family Details

While the girls will be staying with their mother for 306 days of the year, Urban has been allotted to spend "every other weekend" with them. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban tied the knot in 2006 and share two daughters -- Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Lead-up to the Split

In September last year, it was reported that the former couple had separated and had been living apart "since the beginning of summer." According to a TMZ report, the 'Days of Thunder' star had been taking care of their children while also trying to keep the family together during the difficult time. It added that Nicole wasn't in favour of the separation but wanted to save her marriage." Keith acquired his own residence in Nashville and moved out of their family home," a source said at the time. Two months before their split was announced, Kidman had submitted an application to become a resident of Portugal. At the time, Urban was not listed on the form.

Final Months Together

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were last photographed together in June at a FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game in Nashville. That same month, Kidman celebrated the couple's 19th wedding anniversary.