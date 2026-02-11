Nicole Kidman stars as a medical examiner hunting a serial killer in the thriller series 'Scarpetta,' based on Patricia Cornwell's books. The show, also starring Jamie Lee Curtis, premieres on March 11 and unfolds across two timelines.

Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman is in search of a serial killer in the thriller series Scarpetta. The makers have shared the trailer of the series. The series is the adaptation of Patricia Cornwell's bestselling book series of the same name. The show will premiere on March 11.

Series Synopsis

Per the logline: "With skilled hands and an unnerving eye, this unrelenting medical examiner is determined to serve as the voice of the victims, unmask a serial killer, and prove that her career-making case from 28 years prior isn't also her undoing. Set against the backdrop of modern forensic investigation, the series delves beyond the crime scene to explore the psychological complexities of both perpetrators and investigators, creating a multi-layered thriller that examines the toll of pursuing justice at all costs," as quoted by Variety.

From writer and showrunner Liz Sarnoff, 'Scarpetta' unfolds across two timelines, tracing Scarpetta's early years in the late 1990s to the present day, when she returns to her hometown to investigate a grisly murder. The trailer also shows the actress navigating complicated relationships, confronting professional grudges and facing secrets that threaten to undo everything.

The Cast

Jamie Lee Curtis stars opposite Kidman as Scarpetta's sister, Dorothy Farinelli. Bobby Cannavale plays Detective Pete Marino, Simon Baker is FBI profiler Benton Wesley, and Ariana DeBose is Scarpetta's tech-savvy niece Lucy Farinelli Watson.

The younger versions of the characters are played by Rosy McEwen, Amanda Righetti, Jake Cannavale and Hunter Parrish, according to Variety.

Behind the Scenes

'Scarpetta' is executive produced by Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Curtis through Comet Pictures, Sarnoff through Sarnoff TV, Cornwell through P & S Projects and Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie and Chris McCumber through Blumhouse Television.

David Gordon Green directed five episodes and also serves as executive producer alongside Amy Sayres.

The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Blumhouse Television in association with Blossom Films, Comet Pictures and P&S Projects. (ANI)