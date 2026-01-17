Kianna Underwood, 33, known for her roles in Nickelodeon's 'All That' and 'Little Bill', was killed in a hit-and-run accident. She was struck by a car and dragged for nearly two blocks. No arrests have been made in the case.

Kianna Underwood, who appeared on the last season of Nickelodeon's 'All That', has passed away. She was 33. She was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Friday morning, as per TMZ. A sedan struck Underwood when she was crossing the street just before 7 a.m. at Pitkin and Mother Gaston Blvd., and she was then dragged for nearly two blocks.

No arrests have been made in the hit-and-run accident, Variety reported, citing information from TMZ. Underwood appeared in seven episodes of the popular sketch comedy series All That in 2005, alongside stars Amanda Bynes, Nick Cannon, and Kenan Thompson.

Voice Role on 'Little Bill'

He also appeared on Nickelodeon's Little Bill. On the animated series "Little Bill," created by Bill Cosby, she voiced Fuchsia Glover, the cousin of the main character, appearing in 23 episodes between 1999 and 2004.

About 'All That'

"All That" is a Nickelodeon children's television series that ran from 1994 to 2005, featuring original short comedic sketches and weekly musical guests aimed toward a young audience. The show frequented pop culture parodies, performed by various child and teen actors. (ANI)