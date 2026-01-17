Paramount Pictures has set a May 21, 2027, release date for the next 'Paranormal Activity' film. The eighth instalment in the hit found-footage franchise will be produced by James Wan and Jason Blum and directed by Ian Tuason.

Paramount Pictures has announced that the next instalment in the 'Paranormal Activity' franchise will release on May 21, 2027. The untitled film is produced by James Wan and directed by Ian Tuason, with plot details being kept under wraps, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Franchise Origins and Success

This will mark the eighth entry in the franchise, which began in 2007 with Oren Peli's ultra-low-budget original, made for just USD15,000 and grossing USD194.2 million globally. The film's success helped popularise the found-footage genre and established the franchise as one of the most profitable in modern horror cinema. Jason Blum will produce for Blumhouse-Atomic Monster alongside Wan, while Peli returns as producer for Solana Films. Paramount is co-producing and co-financing the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A Strong Month for Horror

May has recently emerged as a strong month for horror releases. New Line's Final Destination: Bloodlines earned USD 315.9 million worldwide after opening on May 16 last year, while Focus Features' Obsession premiered on May 15 in 2026 to critical acclaim.

The Paranormal Activity Series

The Paranormal Activity franchise includes Paranormal Activity 2 (2010), Paranormal Activity 3 (2011), Paranormal Activity 4 (2012), The Marked Ones (2014), The Ghost Dimension (2015), and Next of Kin (2021), collectively grossing over USD 900 million globally.

Producer's Vision

"I've been a huge admirer of Paranormal Activity since the brilliant first movie, with its creeping slow burn and subtle ability to make the unseen terrifying. I'm looking forward to expanding on its legacy and helping shape the next evolution of this scary found-footage franchise," said Wan during the film's announcement last month, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)