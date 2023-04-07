Out now! 'Never Felt So Alone', a collaboration between Billie Eilish and Labrinth for Euphoria

Fans were taken aback by Labrinth and Billie Eilish's collaboration on the recently released Euphoria song, titled, 'Never Felt So Alone'. To learn more on this, keep reading.

Fans of Euphoria, Labrinth, and Billie Eilish get together because we have new songs to share! That's accurate. From the popular HBO Television series Euphoria, which was featured in the second season of the programme, Labrinth and Billie have produced a new song titled 'Never Felt So Alone'.

Labrinth teased fans with a portion of the song on his social media pages a few days ago, piqueing their interest in whether Billie will be appearing in the track or not. Finally the wait is over! It is confirmed that the 21-year-old singer is the track's featured artist, putting all the suppositions, assumptions, and uncertainties to rest.

The British singer Labrinth, whose real name is Timothy McKenzie, posted a picture of himself and Eilish from the song video along with a cute caption that read, "“This song is finally out and it is one of my favourite productions I’ve ever done. I wanna thank everyone that put their magic on it and of course with the utmost love and respect to one of the most forward-thinking creatives and talents in music @billieilish you make this record even more magical than it was for me in 1st place, much love.”.

HOW DID FANS REACT: We are aware of the popular excitement surrounding this new cooperation. From the social media responses, it is very obvious. They flocked to Labrinth's comments section to express their astonishment and joy as soon as he announced the track's release on his social media channels. One fan wrote, “the song with labyrinth is already perfect and with billie it’s still going to be extraordinary. Can’t wait to hear this anthem.” Another fan’s comment said, “FINALLY BILLIE & LAB (crying emojis) I’m crying (crying emojis)”.

The song's lyrics and composition are credited to Eilish and her producer brother, Finneas. While she repeats the song's title, Eilish's ethereal vocals can be heard in the background. Despite the track being on Euphoria last year, it wasn't officially released until Friday, April 6.

