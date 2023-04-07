Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It's Pushpa's rule: Makers unveil Allu Arjun's look from sequel on the eve of his birthday

    On the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday, makers have revealed the superstar's first look from the sequel. Read on to know more.

    It's Pushpa's rule: Makers unveil Allu Arjun's look from sequel on the eve of his birthday
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 7, 2023, 6:39 PM IST

    Allu Arjun's first look from the much-anticipated sequel of his blockbuster hit "Pushpa" was shared by the makers on April 7, Friday on the eve of the Telugu superstar's 41st birthday. Directed by Sukumar, "Pushpa 2: The Rule" follows the first part, Pushpa: The Rise, which sets up a clash between Arjun's titular character and Malayalam star Fahad Faasil's menacing inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

    For those unaware, the makers of Pushpa released the first teaser of Pushpa: The Rule on Rashmika's birthday, April 5. Fans' anticipation is at an all-time high now. After winning the hearts of audiences and fans with brilliant performances in Pushpa: The Rise, the 2021 successful film, the makers have ended fans' excitement related to the sequel by launching Allu Arjun's look from the sequel today on the 'Pushpa' star's 41st birthday.

    ALSO READ: 'Pushpa: The Rule' teaser is out, witness powerful first glimpse of Allu Arjun

    Production banner Mythri Movie Makers disclosed the very first glimpse of the film on their official Twitter handle in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. "Happy Birthday to Icon Star @alluarjun #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #WhereIsPushpa? #Pushpa2TheRule," the post read.

    The video opens with news reports that Pushpa has escaped from the Tirupati jail and got shot multiple times. While some claim that the red sanders smuggler might be dead, others speculate Pushpa has made his way to a foreign land. The over three-minute clip also shows his supporters hoping for his return, with some coming onto the streets to protest, leading to curfew in the area.

    Towards the end, exclusive footage gets broadcasted on a news channel, which features Pushpa scaring away a tiger in the forest and giving a furious look to the night vision camera. In the last shot, Arjun sits on a chair and finally declares 'Pushpa's rule'.

    Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, the film also brings back Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

    ALSO READ: NTR Jr alongside Hrithik Roshan in much-awaited 'War 2'? Know details

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2023, 6:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    South film actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu struggles to walk because of flashlights, supporters troll paps AHA

    South film actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu struggles to walk because of flashlights, supporters troll paps

    Has Kylie Jenner begun dating Dune star Timothee Chalamet? Cosmetics mogul sparks dating rumours vma

    Has Kylie Jenner begun dating Dune star Timothee Chalamet? Cosmetics mogul sparks dating rumours

    Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti Marie's visit to Siddhivinayak Temple; WATCH VIDEO-aha

    Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti Marie's visit to Siddhivinayak Temple; WATCH VIDEO

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you two must-watch movies this weekend snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you two must-watch movies this weekend

    Ameesha Patel gets booked for fraud and cheque bounce case vma

    Ameesha Patel gets booked for fraud and cheque bounce case

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: Ponting equates Suryakumar Yadav to late Andrew Symonds; says SKY can win World Cup for India snt

    Ponting equates Suryakumar Yadav to late Andrew Symonds; says SKY can win World Cup for India

    IPL 2023, RR vs DC preview: Delhi Capitals aiming for enhanced batting concert versus Rajasthan Royals-ayh

    IPL 2023, RR vs DC: Delhi Capitals aiming for enhanced batting concert versus Rajasthan Royals

    Vivo X90 series may launch in India on April 26 likely to compete against OnePlus 11 gcw

    Vivo X90 series may launch in India on April 26, likely to compete against OnePlus 11

    Forest ADG see brighter side of Cheetah straying out of MP's Kuno National Park

    'A very good sign...' Forest ADG sees brighter side of Cheetah straying out of MP's Kuno National Park

    IPL 2023 mi vs csk Are Mumbai Indians concerned about Suryakumar Yadav form Batting coach Kieron Pollard responds snt

    IPL 2023: Are Mumbai Indians concerned about Suryakumar Yadav's form? Kieron Pollard responds

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon