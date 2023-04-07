It's Pushpa's rule: Makers unveil Allu Arjun's look from sequel on the eve of his birthday

On the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday, makers have revealed the superstar's first look from the sequel. Read on to know more.

Allu Arjun's first look from the much-anticipated sequel of his blockbuster hit "Pushpa" was shared by the makers on April 7, Friday on the eve of the Telugu superstar's 41st birthday. Directed by Sukumar, "Pushpa 2: The Rule" follows the first part, Pushpa: The Rise, which sets up a clash between Arjun's titular character and Malayalam star Fahad Faasil's menacing inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

For those unaware, the makers of Pushpa released the first teaser of Pushpa: The Rule on Rashmika's birthday, April 5. Fans' anticipation is at an all-time high now. After winning the hearts of audiences and fans with brilliant performances in Pushpa: The Rise, the 2021 successful film, the makers have ended fans' excitement related to the sequel by launching Allu Arjun's look from the sequel today on the 'Pushpa' star's 41st birthday.

Production banner Mythri Movie Makers disclosed the very first glimpse of the film on their official Twitter handle in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. "Happy Birthday to Icon Star @alluarjun #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #WhereIsPushpa? #Pushpa2TheRule," the post read.

The video opens with news reports that Pushpa has escaped from the Tirupati jail and got shot multiple times. While some claim that the red sanders smuggler might be dead, others speculate Pushpa has made his way to a foreign land. The over three-minute clip also shows his supporters hoping for his return, with some coming onto the streets to protest, leading to curfew in the area.

Towards the end, exclusive footage gets broadcasted on a news channel, which features Pushpa scaring away a tiger in the forest and giving a furious look to the night vision camera. In the last shot, Arjun sits on a chair and finally declares 'Pushpa's rule'.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, the film also brings back Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

