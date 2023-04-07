The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you two must-watch movies this weekend

Indigomusic.com's RJ Niladri tells you why 'Cocaine Bear' and 'Gone Dog' are two movies you can watch this weekend.

It might be challenging to keep up with the steady stream of new series recommended to us, blockbuster movies that come out every week, and countless streaming services. Sure, we watch lists like Netflix's most popular shows, but the significant successes are only sometimes worthwhile to watch. How do you sort it all out?

Indigomusic.com's RJ Niladri tells you why 'Cocaine Bear' and 'Gone Dog' are two must-watch movies this weekend.

Cocaine Bear, Disney Plus: In 1985, a 175-pound Georgia black bear took some cocaine that a drug courier dropped from an aeroplane and taking inspiration from this true event, screenwriter Jimmy Warden has imagined what would have happened if the bear hadn't perished but instead had tried the drug and developed an addiction.

Gone Dog, Netflix: A businessman, played by Rob Lowe, teams up with his son to look for a lost puppy along the Appalachian Trail in 'Gone Dog'. The film is based on a book of the same name written by journalist Pauls Toutonghi, Fielding's brother-in-law's son-in-law and John Marshall's son-in-law.