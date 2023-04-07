Late rapper, singer Sidhu Moosewala's song 'Mera Na' released by creators posthumously

The recently released track has already garnered over 2.8 million views and 1 million likes on YouTube, within a few hours. Fans have also ushered in their love and admiration for the late singer.

On Friday, a month ahead of his first death anniversary, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's new song named 'Mera Na' was released. The track was made public on the late singer's family-managed social media accounts. It has already received over 2.8 million views and 1 million likes on YouTube.

Fans were left in admiration and turned emotional after listening to the late singer's track.

ABOUT THE TRACK: Steel Banglez provided the music for the song, which features a rap track by Nigerian musician Burna Boy. The music video includes photographs, wall murals, paintings, newspapers, and trucks of the late singer. Also, they have included video clips of him performing on billboards in several cities. The final shot focuses on a banner with the words "Justice For Sidhu Moosewala" inscribed over his image. Check out the track here:

On May 29, 2022, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot and killed in Punjab's Mansa district. With songs like "So High," "Same Beef," "The Final Ride," "Just Listen," and "295," the singer-rapper amassed a cult following both globally and in India.

This is the late singer's third song to be posthumously released "SYL" was published on Moosewala's YouTube channel a month after his passing away. Afterwards, the video sharing website blocked the track because it addressed the divisive issue of the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal between Punjab and Haryana. Another song, "Vaar," was released in November. It celebrated the bravery of the renowned Sikh warrior Hari Singh Nalwa and was sung and composed by Moosewala.

FANS' REACTIONS: After the song's teaser was shared on his official Instagram account, fans started crying and expressing their love and admiration for the late singer. They overflowed the post's comments area with poignant remarks.

The section were filled with comments by fans such as, “Jaan aayi awaz sunke Bhai di”, “Long Live rehna katt dila vich.” , “15min. 1million+ view.” One fan even said, “Legend never die.” Another said, “Rest In Power Astaad Ji.” Many posted heart and fire emojis and sought justice for him.

