Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Late rapper, singer Sidhu Moosewala's song 'Mera Na' released by creators posthumously

    The recently released track has already garnered over 2.8 million views and 1 million likes on YouTube, within a few hours. Fans have also ushered in their love and admiration for the late singer. 
     

    Late rapper, singer Sidhu Moosewala's song 'Mera Na' released by creators posthumously AHA
    Author
    Ahana Datta Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 7, 2023, 6:42 PM IST

    On Friday, a month ahead of his first death anniversary, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's new song named 'Mera Na' was released. The track was made public on the late singer's family-managed social media accounts. It has already received over 2.8 million views and 1 million likes on YouTube.

    Also Read: KYLIE JENNER RACY PHOTOS: COSMETICS MOGUL MAKES FANS DROOL AT HER SEARING HOT PINK BIKINI LOOKS

    Fans were left in admiration and turned emotional after listening to the late singer's track.  

    ABOUT THE TRACK: Steel Banglez provided the music for the song, which features a rap track by Nigerian musician Burna Boy. The music video includes photographs, wall murals, paintings, newspapers, and trucks of the late singer. Also, they have included video clips of him performing on billboards in several cities. The final shot focuses on a banner with the words "Justice For Sidhu Moosewala" inscribed over his image. Check out the track here:

    On May 29, 2022, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot and killed in Punjab's Mansa district. With songs like "So High," "Same Beef," "The Final Ride," "Just Listen," and "295," the singer-rapper amassed a cult following both globally and in India.

    Also Read: SEXY PICTURES: Bengali actress Sauraseni Maitra's Instagram feed is a delectable platter

    This is the late singer's third song to be posthumously released  "SYL" was published on Moosewala's YouTube channel a month after his passing away. Afterwards, the video sharing website blocked the track because it addressed the divisive issue of the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal between Punjab and Haryana. Another song, "Vaar," was released in November. It celebrated the bravery of the renowned Sikh warrior Hari Singh Nalwa and was sung and composed by Moosewala.

    FANS' REACTIONS: After the song's teaser was shared on his official Instagram account, fans started crying and expressing their love and admiration for the late singer. They overflowed the post's comments area with poignant remarks. 

    The section were filled with comments by fans such as, “Jaan aayi awaz sunke Bhai di”, “Long Live rehna katt dila vich.” , “15min. 1million+ view.” One fan even said, “Legend never die.” Another said, “Rest In Power Astaad Ji.” Many posted heart and fire emojis and sought justice for him.

    Also Read: 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' motion poster out: WATCH the intense first look of Salman Khan

    ABOUT THE LATE SINGER: In May 2022, Sidhu Moosewala was shot and killed in Punjab's Mansa district. Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, asserted responsibility for the singer's killing. 

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2023, 6:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    It's Pushpa's rule: Makers unveil Allu Arjun's look from sequel on the eve of his birthday

    It's Pushpa's rule: Makers unveil Allu Arjun's look from sequel on the eve of his birthday

    South film actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu struggles to walk because of flashlights, supporters troll paps AHA

    South film actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu struggles to walk because of flashlights, supporters troll paps

    Has Kylie Jenner begun dating Dune star Timothee Chalamet? Cosmetics mogul sparks dating rumours vma

    Has Kylie Jenner begun dating Dune star Timothee Chalamet? Cosmetics mogul sparks dating rumours

    Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti Marie's visit to Siddhivinayak Temple; WATCH VIDEO-aha

    Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti Marie's visit to Siddhivinayak Temple; WATCH VIDEO

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you two must-watch movies this weekend snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you two must-watch movies this weekend

    Recent Stories

    It's Pushpa's rule: Makers unveil Allu Arjun's look from sequel on the eve of his birthday

    It's Pushpa's rule: Makers unveil Allu Arjun's look from sequel on the eve of his birthday

    IPL 2023: Ponting equates Suryakumar Yadav to late Andrew Symonds; says SKY can win World Cup for India snt

    Ponting equates Suryakumar Yadav to late Andrew Symonds; says SKY can win World Cup for India

    IPL 2023, RR vs DC preview: Delhi Capitals aiming for enhanced batting concert versus Rajasthan Royals-ayh

    IPL 2023, RR vs DC: Delhi Capitals aiming for enhanced batting concert versus Rajasthan Royals

    Vivo X90 series may launch in India on April 26 likely to compete against OnePlus 11 gcw

    Vivo X90 series may launch in India on April 26, likely to compete against OnePlus 11

    Forest ADG see brighter side of Cheetah straying out of MP's Kuno National Park

    'A very good sign...' Forest ADG sees brighter side of Cheetah straying out of MP's Kuno National Park

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon