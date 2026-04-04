Netflix has renewed the US version of 'Love on the Spectrum' for a fifth season. The popular Emmy-winning docu-reality series, which follows young adults with autism as they navigate dating, recently released its fourth season.

There's an exciting update for the fans of Netflix show 'Love on the Spectrum'. The streamer has renewed the US version of "Love on the Spectrum" for a fifth season following the successful debut of its fourth season, Variety reported.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

An Award-Winning Legacy

Season 3 of the dating show that follows young adults with autism ranked in the Global Top 10 for two weeks. The docu-reality series, which also has two seasons of an Australian version, has won multiple Emmys over its tenure. In 2025, it won for outstanding unstructured reality programme and casting for a reality programme. The series also earned two Emmys in 2024 for casting and directing, as well as three awards in 2022, including unstructured reality programme, casting and editing.

Inside the Latest Season

The seven-episode season brings back beloved, long-standing couples like Madison and Tyler, Connor and Georgie, and James and Shelley, while also introducing fresh faces: Logan from Las Vegas, Dylan from Los Angeles, and Emma from Utah.

The new season, which dropped on April 1 at the start of Autism Awareness Month, follows the cast as they further explore romance in their lives, with tentative first dates, house-hunting, an amicable breakup, and a tear-jerking proposal among the biggest moments. (ANI)