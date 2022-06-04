Box Office Collection: Vikram, Samrat Prithviraj, Major, Friday report of these films is out!

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram ruled the box office on Friday while Samrat Prithviraj and Major were left behind in the race. In fact, the opening of Akshay Mukar’s Samrat Prithviraj was less than his last film, 'Bachchan Pandey'.

Akshay Kumar's reputation at the box office has been further damaged with his new film 'Samrat Prithviraj'. The first-day collection of the film has been less than his last release, 'Bachchan Pandey', which hit the theatres in March this year. The film has collected much less than what the makers were expecting and considering the budget of the film, its opening day is considered quite disappointing. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram has hit big with the opening day collection of the film. Originally made in Tamil, was released pan-India in multiple languages including Hindi. Similarly, Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Major’, a Telugu film, was also released in Hindi. However, despite the tremendous response from the audience regarding the film, ‘Major’ had the lowest collection on the first day of release. ALSO READ: Vikram to Major, KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, South films that LEAKED on Tamilrockers

Image: Still from the trailer

Samrat Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana and Manav Vij-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj', released under the banner of Yash Raj Films, was made with a budget of around Rs 300 crore. The film was released on about five thousand screens in India alone. It was assumed that the film will take an opening of at least Rs 14 to Rs 15 crores on the first day, but the opening day earnings of the film are stuck at Rs 10.50 crores, according to the initial figures. Akshay Kumar's film 'Bachchan Pandey', released in March this year, earned Rs 13.25 crore, earning more than Samrat Prithviraj’s collection; 'Bachchan Pandey' was a flop at the box office. Apart from Hindi, the film 'Samrat Prithviraj' was also released in Tamil and Telugu. ALSO READ: Samrat Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar’s Swayamwar outfit was hand-embroidered in Jaipur

Image: PR Agency

Vikram: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's film 'Vikram', has made the highest collection among the three films released on Friday. Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil starrer this film had earlier outperformed the other two films in advance booking and now the initial figures showed that the film has done well on the first day. 'Vikram' has earned a net of around Rs 34 crore at the box office on the first day of its release including all languages. The total ticket sales on the first day of the film have been around Rs 40 crore. ALSO READ: Vikram Twitter Review: Kamal Hasaan’s perfect comeback on its way to becoming a cult film?

Actor Adivi Sesh with the parents of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who martyred in the bloody 26/22 Mumbai Terrorist Attack. Image: Adivi Sesh/Instagram

Major: Producer Mahesh Babu's Telugu film 'Major', starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role, was also released in the theatres on Friday. The Adivi Shesh-starrer got huge publicity across the country and its pre-release screening also received a lot of love from the audience. But, the opening day of the film has not been able to cross even the Rs 10 crore mark. According to the opening figures on the first day, Shashi Kiran Tikka’s film made a net collection of only seven crores on the first day. Apart from Telugu, the film was also released in Hindi and Malayalam. ALSO READ: Major Twitter Review: Adivi Sesh’s fitting tribute to 26/11 hero Major Unnikrishnan is an emotional one

Image: Akshay Kumar, Kamal Haasan, Adivi Sesh/Instagram