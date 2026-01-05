‘Nayak 2’ is confirmed! He will co-produce it with Deepak Mukut. Anil is set to star, with casting and schedule details coming soon. A new chapter for the story of Shivaji Rao, the one-day CM

Anil Kapoor will co-produce Nayak Sequel: Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor's 2001 film Nayak: The Real Hero was a superhit. In this movie, he went from being a common man to the Chief Minister for a day. By playing this character in a completely new story, Anil left a deep impression on the audience's hearts. Now, news is emerging that Anil Kapoor has acquired the rights to this film, and filmmaker Deepak Mukut, who held the copyright until now, has confirmed that he and Anil are going to produce Nayak 2 together.

Anil Kapoor played a journalist in Nayak

Nayak is the story of a television journalist, Shivaji Rao, who questions the Chief Minister of Maharashtra (played by Amrish Puri) during a live newsroom debate and becomes the CM for a day to prove his point.

Produced by A.S. Rathnam, the rights to the movie Nayak were with producer Deepak Mukut. He stated (as reported by HTCity), "He (Anil Kapoor) and I are making the film together. It's too early to say anything about it right now as many discussions are ongoing." However, he confirmed, "Yes, the sequel is in the works, and we are producing the film together."

Rights bought from Deepak, producer of 'Sanam Teri Kasam'

Deepak is also known for 'Sanam Teri Kasam', produced under his production house. Currently, details about the production schedule and casting have not been shared. However, when asked if Anil would appear in front of the camera for the sequel, he said, "Of course, he will!" Meanwhile, a report from Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying that Anil is very excited about this project. The source said, "He (Anil Kapoor) knows how much love this film has received over the years and believes that the subject of Nayak has a lot of potential for a second part."

Although the cast for the sequel is not yet known, the cast of the original Hindi film included Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Johnny Lever, Shivaji Satam, and Neena Kulkarni. Directed by Shankar, the 2001 film is a remake of Shankar's 1999 Tamil-language film Mudhalvan.