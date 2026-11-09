Navya Nanda shared intimate photos of her Diwali celebrations featuring family members. A standout image showed her brother Agastya Nanda hugging cousin Aaradhya Bachchan, while Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan attended a star-studded party.

Navya Nanda Shares Festive Diwali Moments

Entrepreneur and the granddaughter of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Nanda gave fans a glimpse into her Diwali celebrations with a series of pictures capturing beautiful moments with family and friends. The festive album offered a peek into the Nanda-Bachchan family's celebrations, with several heartwarming frames featuring her loved ones. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Among the pictures, Navya was seen enjoying the festivities with her mother, Shweta Bachchan, and uncle, Abhishek Bachchan, along with other family members. Navya also made time for her friends, joining them in the festive celebrations. Her pictures showcased the fun-filled side of the occasion, with the entrepreneur and author soaking in the festive spirit with her close circle.

Heartwarming Family Moments

However, one particular photograph from the album caught everyone's attention. In a special addition to her Diwali photo dump, Navya shared a rare and heartwarming picture of her cousin, Aaradhya Bachchan, in a warm hug with her brother, Agastya Nanda. Aaradhya is the daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, while Agastya is Navya's younger brother. She captioned her photo with "Happiest of Diwali’s with my very own."

Aishwarya and Abhishek's Public Appearance

Earlier, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan put on a united front at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali party in Mumbai. The couple arrived hand-in-hand, shared affectionate moments and posed together for the paparazzi. Aishwarya and Abhishek’s joint appearance quickly caught attention as the two were seen exchanging warm smiles and affectionate glances. In a moment that stood out, Abhishek was also spotted blushing while holding Aishwarya’s hand on the photo carpet. (ANI)

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