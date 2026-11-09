Neetu Kapoor is receiving online hate once again. What is the reason? She allegedly intruded on the couple's personal moment during Diwali, and it did not sit well with the netizens. Keep scrolling to learn more!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor make for one of the most loved and celebrated couples, who make millions of hearts beat with their crackling chemistry, undying love for each other, and PDA moments. However, when it comes to Alia's relationship with Ranbir's mom, actress Neetu Kapoor, the internet has always had an opinion!

They feel she allegedly acts like a typical mother-in-law who likes to steal the thunder from her bahu whenever Ranbir is around. However, these are not just theories, but there have been instances that back this narrative. Yes, you read that right. Be it Neetu calling dibs on his birthday post or being allegedly rude to Alia when on the red carpet, certain moments like these have made the fans form an opinion about their misfit relationship.

‘Is Neetu Jealous Of Alia?’

However, once there was an instance when Neetu was all praise for Alia's parenting style. She said, "Alia is a disciplinarian, and Raha is sacred to her." She also revealed that she likes to give the couple their privacy and not intrude much on their personal life. However, a now-viral video from last night's Diwali celebration has made netizens think otherwise. 'Is Neetu jealous of Alia?' That was the question that they popped.

So, what happened is Alia and Ranbir were waving at the paps, but Neetu, too, joined them. Many felt she intruded on the couple's little private moment and that she should have let them have their own moment for a change. Social media exploded with this narrative, and many compared her to other stars' moms who also have daughters-in-law who are super famous, but they know their alleged limit!

Take a look at the video!

Here's What Netizens are Commenting!

One user wrote, “Neetuji, let your son and daughter-in-law have their moment. Move aside for a while. Let them shine. Your son is a grown man and is already married. I Feel bad for Alia.”

Another comment read, “Alia & Aishwarya rai are both going through the same thing.”

One more comment read, “His mom is everywhere, like she does not give the couple space to breathe. One of 10 videos, I bet you she’s in 8. Be strong Alia.”