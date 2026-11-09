Filmmaker Kunal Kohli confronts residents for bursting loud crackers near a Mumbai hospital on Diwali. The incident comes as Mumbai grapples with severe post-Diwali smog and rising air pollution levels across several areas in the city.

Filmmaker Confronts Residents Over Hospital Disturbance

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli has highlighted the lack of consideration for patients after residents allegedly continued bursting loud firecrackers outside Mumbai's Khar Hinduja Hospital, where he rushed his mother to the emergency room on Diwali night. The 'Hum Tum' director shared his distressing experience on social media, revealing that he had politely requested the residents to avoid bursting loud crackers near the hospital premises, keeping the patients and medical staff in mind.

According to Kohli, one of the residents responded dismissively, saying, "Hospital galat jagah pe hai-hum yahan 40 saal se hain" (The hospital is in the wrong place, we have been here for 40 years). Despite Kohli's request, the individual allegedly continued bursting loud firecrackers outside the medical facility. The filmmaker subsequently raised the issue on social media, tagging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and highlighting the disturbance caused by such activities near a hospital, where patients require a peaceful environment, particularly during medical emergencies. Kohli did not disclose further details about his mother's medical emergency or provide an update on her health.

Mumbai Faces Post-Diwali Smog Crisis

Meanwhile, a day after Diwali celebrations, Mumbai has witnessed hazy conditions, with a thick layer of smog blanketing the Kalanagar and Bandra areas amid worsening air quality. According to monitoring data, Kherwadi-Bandra East recorded an AQI of 264, followed by Sewri at 226, Ghatkopar at 221 and Chembur at 216. Byculla recorded an AQI of 193, Mindspace-Malad West 191, Kandivali West 187 and Worli 148. Kurla recorded an AQI of 96. According to CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

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