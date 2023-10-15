Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Singham Again': Rohit Shetty shares Deepika Padukone's look from the film

    Rohit Shetty revealed Deepika Padukone's character from the upcoming film 'Singham Again' as Shaki Shetty.

    Navratri 2023: Rohit Shetty shares Deepika Padukone's look from 'Singham Again' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 15, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

    As India celebrates the first of Navratri today, director Rohit Shetty has a different way to celebrate it. He took to his Instagram to share Deepika Padukone's look from their upcoming film 'Singham Again'. Deepika Padukone is part of Rohit Shetty's copverse and the actress's first glimpse as Shakti Shetty in 'Singham Again' has been released. 

    Rohit Shetty's post

    In the picture, Deepika is seen wearing a police uniform and with a gun in her hand as she fights with the villain. The background of the image has collapsed cars and fire all around. Sharing the picture he wrote, "NAARI SITA KA BHI ROOP HAI AUR DURGA KA BHI... MEET THE MOST BRUTAL AND VIOLENT OFFICER OF OUR COP UNIVERSE… SHAKTI SHETTY... MY LADY SINGHAM… DEEPIKA PADUKONE 🇮🇳."

    Soon after this, Deepika also took to her Instagram, and revealing her look, she wrote, "Introducing…Shakti Shetty!"

    Deepika Padukone's post

    Bollywood stars react

    Soon after the post was out, Deepika's husband actor Ranveer Singh could not stop himself from expressing his love for his wife. He wrote, "AAG LAGA DEGI (sic)". Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and Neil Nitin Mukesh dropped in fire emojis.

    'Singham Again'

    'Singham Again' is currently in the making and along with Deepika, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. 

     

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
