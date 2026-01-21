National Geographic celebrates its 138th anniversary with the 'Stories That Spark Wonder' campaign. The month-long event honours its legacy with a special programming lineup for Indian audiences, featuring new shows and documentaries.

'Stories That Spark Wonder' Campaign

In a bid to mark its 138th anniversary, National Geographic is set to celebrate the power of storytelling through a commemorative campaign reflecting on the "Stories That Spark Wonder" that spans across iconic explorations and groundbreaking science, among others. From explorers and primatologists like Jane Goodall to award-winning filmmakers like Jimmy Chin and James Cameron, National Geographic has been consistently celebrating extraordinary individuals who continue to push the boundaries of exploration and discovery.

Also in India, National Geographic has built a strong and loyal audience by bringing global stories closer to home while consistently spotlighting the country's rich biodiversity, heritage, science, and people. From wildlife and conservation to history, culture, and science-led narratives, it has been resonating with Indian viewers through stories that are informative, immersive, and deeply relevant.

Anniversary Programming and Schedule

In a month-long celebration of its 138th anniversary, a specially curated programming line-up has been prepared, which will bring meaningful, real-world stories to Indian audiences. "The slate spans genres including nature and wildlife (Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory), science and engineering (Emirates From Above, India From Above), adventure (David Blaine: Do Not Attempt), travel and exploration (Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip To Remember), investigation (Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller), and feature documentaries (Ocean with David Attenborough)," as per a press release.

Speaking on the same, Alok Jain of JioStar explained how the initiative aims to honour National Geographic's legacy. "Through the 'Stories that Spark Wonder' initiative, our endeavour is to honour National Geographic's extraordinary legacy while taking pride in the fact that the brand is a great inspiration for people of all ages today and for generations to come," he said, as quoted in the press release.

Meanwhile, the anniversary special stack, "138 years of Wonder", is set to air throughout the month, from Monday to Friday, at 8 PM on the National Geographic Channel. (ANI)