Naomi Watts will play ballet legend Margot Fonteyn in the new romantic drama 'Margot & Rudi'. The film chronicles the true story of the passionate and complex relationship between Fonteyn and rebellious Soviet defector Rudolf Nureyev.

Actor Naomi Watts has bagged a pivotal role in a romantic drama titled 'Margot & Rudi'. As per Variety, Anthony Fabian's directorial tells the true story of ballet legends Margot Fonteyn and Rudolf Nureyev. The film has been boarded by world sales agency WestEnd Films.

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About 'Margot & Rudi'

The story unfolds when Fonteyn, the greatest ballerina in the West, is 42 and sensing her career is over. Nureyev is 23, a rebellious Soviet defector -- magnetic, explosive, unstoppable. Together, they ignite the stage and become icons of the Swinging Sixties. Fonteyn is reborn by Nureyev's wild energy, but their bond is complicated by her marriage and his affair with another dancer. To preserve what they have, they will risk everything for one defining ballet--because the only place they can truly be together... is on stage.

Naomi Watts' Career Highlights

Watts, who studied dance before becoming an actress, will star as Fonteyn. She broke through with her performance in "Mulholland Drive" and earned Academy Award nominations for her leading roles in "21 Grams" and "The Impossible."

Upcoming Projects

She will be next seen in "The Housewife," as well as Cody Fern's untitled debut feature film, with Sarah Paulson, Dianne Wiest and Odessa A'Zion. (ANI)