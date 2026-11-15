Television actor Nandish Singh Sandhu and actress Kavita Banerjee married in a traditional Bengali ceremony in West Bengal on November 14, 2026, following two days of wedding festivities that included a sangeet and haldi rituals.

Nandish Singh Sandhu Marries Kavita Banerjee in Traditional Wedding

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Television actor Nandish Singh Sandhu married actress Kavita Banerjee in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony in West Bengal on November 14, 2026. The couple celebrated their wedding with two days of ceremonies, beginning on November 13.

The wedding festivities commenced with an engagement and sangeet ceremony on November 13, followed by a haldi ritual on the morning of November 14. The couple tied the knot in the evening in a traditional Bengali ceremony. For the wedding, Kavita opted for a traditional red and cream Banarasi saree, while Nandish wore a cream dhoti and kurta, embracing the traditional attire for the occasion. Nandish and Kavita's wedding comes more than a year after their roka ceremony in September 2025. The wedding marks Nandish Singh Sandhu's second marriage. The actor was previously married to television actress Rashami Desai. The two got married in 2012, but their marriage ended in divorce in 2016. (ANI)