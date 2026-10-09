Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away after a cardiac arrest. He was laid to rest with state honours in Pune. His son Malhar Patekar vowed to carry forward his father's vision and social initiatives through the Naam Foundation.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar’s son Malhar Patekar said his father’s work had made him immortal and that his vision, particularly his social initiatives through the Naam Foundation, would be carried forward even after his demise. Nana Patekar died after suffering a severe cardiac arrest. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI. He was laid to rest with full state honours in Pune, marking a solemn farewell to one of India's most celebrated actors.

Son Vows to Continue Father's Legacy

Speaking to reporters about his father’s legacy, Malhar Patekar said, "A person like Nana Saheb never truly leaves us; his achievements have made him immortal. Secondly, he always believed that everyone should come together and follow a righteous path on a global scale. Thirdly, regarding the future--carrying forward the vision Nana Saheb left behind is how we will shape the life ahead."

On the planned work in Marathwada, Malhar said, "Nana had recently spoken about it; the work related to it was about to begin. When I met him, we discussed this matter. Given the massive scale at which the Naam Foundation operates. The CM also felt that if we work together, we would be able to achieve the target."

Elaborating on his father's vision and the work of the organisation, Malhar said, "A person like Nana Saheb never truly leaves us. Through their work, they become immortal. Secondly, his mindset was always consistent; he would frequently repeat the line, 'Let's get together in the name of humanity and work for the betterment of the world.' Through our organisation, work was already underway in the water sector, and large-scale initiatives in education and health had begun in Kashmir as well. Thirdly, he assigned specific responsibilities to everyone before he left."

Regarding the Marathwada work, he said, "I spoke to the Chief Minister just a short while ago, and he noted that the work being done through the Naam Foundation is proceeding under the guidance of our CEO, Ganesh Thorat. The Chief Minister acknowledged that we have collaborated in the past, but he emphasised that Nana Saheb had intended to push even harder this time around. So, the Chief Minister stated that we must ensure that what he had envisioned actually comes to pass."

Leaders and Colleagues Pay Tribute

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said, "This morning we received heartbreaking news. Today, Nana Patekar ji is no longer with us. This is not just a great loss for the film industry but also for our lives. We have just completed his last rites. May his soul find peace--this is our prayer."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai described Nana Patekar's demise as a major shock for Maharashtra and the country. "This is a huge shock, not just for the film industry but also for everyone in Maharashtra as well as across the country. I feel that Nana Patekar made a place for himself as an actor and as a good person. We knew him as a very sensitive person. His demise is a great loss to society, industry, and all of us," Desai said.

Desai also spoke about the INDIA bloc protest in Delhi, saying, "The agitation which began at Jantar Mantar, be it by the CJP or Congress as well as the Opposition, has spread across the country. What has come to light is not good for the country - which is the largest democracy."

On the decision to conduct the last rites on Thursday, Desai said, "We proceeded (with the last rites today) because the tragedy occurred early this morning, so a significant amount of time had already passed. That is why we decided to go ahead with it today."

Singer Suresh Wadkar also paid tribute to the veteran actor, recalling his close bond with him. "I pay him my heartfelt tribute. He was like an elder brother to me, a really good friend. He stood by me in my joys and sorrows. We have lost such a tall artist. Seeing him like this was really painful. He loved my family a lot. May his soul rest in peace. We can never forget him. He will always be remembered," Wadkar said. (ANI)