Legendary actor Nana Patekar passed away at 75 following a cardiac arrest in Goa, leaving Indian cinema in mourning. Amid the grief, an old interview resurfaced showing his admiration for Virat Kohli, who later paid tribute to the late veteran.

The legendary Hindi and Marathi actor Nana Patekar passed away following a sudden cardiac arrest in Goa on Thursday, October 8. Nana was 75 at the time of his demise. The veteran actor was brought to Manipal Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead after emergency medical teams attempted prolonged resuscitation.

Patekar’s sudden demise has left the Indian film fraternity mourning profound grief, remembering a titan whose artistry, intensity, and unfiltered passion left an indelible mark on Indian culture both on and off the screen.

Patekar, who was known for his versatility and groundbreaking contributions to parallel and mainstream cinema, has left behind an unforgettable legacy that spanned over four decades. His last film was Vishal Bhardwaj's gritty action-thriller O'Romeo (2026), and he also made an appearance in Subedar this year.

Also Read: Nana Patekar dead at 75: Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan are heartbroken

When Nana Proved Himself a Biggest ,Virat Kohli, Fan

As Nana Patekar’s sudden demise has left the entire country mourning a colossal void, an old video of the legendary actor talking candidly in an interview, where he was a veteran actor sharing his pure, unfiltered admiration for modern cricket's greatest icon, Virat Kohli.

In an interview with TV9 Bharatvarsh in 2025, Nana Patekar was asked about his favourite cricketer, and his answer left little doubt about his admiration for Virat Kohli. The actor revealed that he didn’t feel like eating food when the Team India and RCB star batter got out.

“Virat Kohli is a player whom I like very much. If Virat gets out early, then I don't feel like eating food". Patekar said.

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Nana Patekar's endearing fandom and unfiltered candor proved that beneath his intense cinematic exterior beats the heart of a pure, passionate cricket lover. His admiration for the legendary batter highlighted his uncompromising artistic discipline with a deeply grounded and boyish enthusiasm for the game.

Since Patekar is known for his passionate nature, it came as no surprise that his adoration for the sports field matched the fierce intensity he brought to every frame on celluloid.

Kohli Mourns Nana Patekar’s Demise

As the old video of Nana Patekar expressing his admiration for Virat Kohli circulated, the batting legend took to social media to pay an emotional tribute to the veteran icon, calling him a "true legend of Indian cinema".

“A true legend of Indian cinema. His work and legacy will live on for generations. Rest in peace, Nana Patekar ji. Om Shanti,” the former Indian captain wrote.

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Virat Kohli, who recently featured in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, will perhaps always remember the veteran actor not just as one of Indian cinema’s finest performers, but also as a passionate admirer who openly celebrated his cricketing journey.

Having featured in over 70 films across Hindi, Marathi, and South Indian cinema, alongside his theatre roots and powerful stage presence, Nana Patekar’s artistic and personal journey leaves an everlasting imprint on the cultural fabric of the nation.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar, cricket fraternity mourn actor Nana Patekar's death