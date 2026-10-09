Veteran actor Nana Patekar died at 75 after a cardiac arrest. Singer Jubin Nautiyal paid tribute, calling his demise a 'great loss' to the film industry. Patekar was known for his iconic roles in films like 'Parinda' and 'Krantiveer'.

Singer Jubin Nautiyal paid tribute to Nana Patekar following the latter's demise, remembering the veteran actor as a warm and welcoming person. He described his death as a "great loss" to the film industry.

Nana Patekar died after suffering a severe cardiac arrest. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI.

Nautiyal recalled his interactions with Patekar and extended his condolences to the actor's family. "I express my sincere condolences for Nanaji. I have met him a couple of times here and there, but he's always been, he was always warm and welcoming to newcomers," Nautiyal told ANI. "My deepest condolences to the families, and it was a great loss to the film industry," he said at the Corbett Literature Festival.

Nana Patekar's Illustrious Career

Nana Patekar began his acting career with the 1978 film 'Gaman' and gradually established himself as one of the most distinctive performers in Indian cinema. Known for his intense screen presence and powerful dialogue delivery, he went on to feature in films such as 'Parinda', 'Prahaar', 'Angaar', 'Krantiveer' and 'Tiranga'.

Over the years, Patekar took on a wide range of roles across genres, earning critical acclaim for his performances in films including 'Khamoshi: The Musical' and 'Ab Tak Chhappan'. His work in both Hindi and Marathi cinema reflected his versatility, with the actor often portraying complex, intense and socially grounded characters.

Even in his later years, Patekar remained active on screen. The 75-year-old actor was recently seen in 'Housefull 5', alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. He also played a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'O'Romeo', starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, and made a cameo appearance in 'Subedar', featuring Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan. His demise is a great loss to the film industry, and his contribution will always be remembered. (ANI)