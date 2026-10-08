Nana Patekar died at 75 on Thursday morning, hours after reportedly texting a friend that he felt unwell. A doctor has now revealed what happened between the late-night message and the actor’s death at 5:20 am

Nana Patekar reportedly contacted a friend around 2:30 am on October 8, saying that he was feeling uncomfortable and unwell. According to Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, the actor also complained of pain on the left side.

Since the message came in during the early hours, his friend did not see it immediately. He eventually contacted Patekar at around 4 am and found that the actor was in serious distress.

Dr Salkar told the media that Patekar was sweating and almost gasping for breath when his friend reached out to him. The friend then alerted the actor’s caretaker, who lived nearby, and emergency help was arranged.

CPR Was Given At Home Before He Was Taken To Hospital

By the time the caretaker reached Patekar, the actor was reportedly unresponsive. He was taken to hospital in an ambulance, with CPR being initiated at his home and continued during the transfer.

Doctors continued attempts to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he did not respond. Patekar was eventually declared dead at 5:20 am.

Dr Salkar said that, to the best of his knowledge, no family member was present with the actor when the emergency unfolded.

The doctor also clarified that the exact cause of death was not immediately known. Since Patekar was brought to the hospital without signs of life, medico-legal formalities were completed before his body was sent for further examination.

Post-Mortem At Goa Medical College, Last Rites Reportedly In Pune

Following Patekar’s death, his body was shifted to Goa Medical College for a post-mortem examination. Dr Salkar said the body would be handed over to the family after the procedure and completion of the required formalities.

Patekar’s son, Malhar Patekar, told ABP News that he was travelling to Goa following the news of his father’s death. Further details regarding the funeral arrangements are expected after the post-mortem.

Nana Patekar, who was 75, leaves behind his son Malhar and estranged wife Neelakanti Patekar. The veteran actor was one of Indian cinema’s most respected performers and had won three National Film Awards during his celebrated career.