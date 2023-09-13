Nana Patekar finally opens up on being replaced in Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome 3'

Nana Patekar got replaced in the much-awaited comedy caper multi-starrer film Welcome 3. In a recent interview, 'The Vaccine War' star Nana Patekar, known for his stellar performance of Uday Bhai in the iconic comedy movie Welcome (2007), has spoken up about being replaced in the much-awaited sequel Welcome 3.

Nana Patekar, with National Award-winning filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, released the trailer of their upcoming film, 'The Vaccine War' at an event in Mumbai. The film, also starring Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher and Raima Sen, is all set to hit the theatres on September 28. With this, Nana is making a comeback in Hindi films after six years and will essay the pivotal role of ICMR ex-director General Balram Bhargava. However, he has not gotten cast in the much-awaited next instalment of Welcome 3, Welcome To The Jungle, which was disclosed and announced on the birthday of Akshay Kumar.

Nana Patekar said, "There is no dearth of roles for an actor in the film industry if the intention is to do good work." He finally was responding to queries about his absence from the third part of the 'Welcome' franchise. He has been an integral part of the comedy franchise, which includes 2007's 'Welcome' and its 2015 follow-up 'Welcome Back'. He played the role of Don Uday Shetty in both films, directed by Anees Bazmee.

In the third part, Akshay is making a return but without Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar. On this, Nana Patekar, at the trailer launch of his upcoming film "The Vaccine War", directed by Vivek Agnihotri, added, "I'm not doing 'Welcome (to the Jungle)' because they may think I've become dated. That is why they didn't take me".

Nana Patekar shares, "He (Agnihotri) doesn't feel I've become old, so he took me. It is that simple. But, if you want to do good work. People will keep coming to you and offer you parts if you want to keep working hard. You need to know if you want to do a role. You need to know whether you wish to work, can work, so I take this (The Vaccine War) as my first and last chance."

Ahmed Khan will direct the film, which will feature an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and Disha Patani. Singers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh round out the cast.

