Naga Chaitanya goes gaga over ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance in this project

    Naga Chaitanya praises ex-wife Samantha's role in "The Family Man" series. He anticipates his OTT debut in "Dhootha," a thriller on Amazon Prime Video, expressing excitement about portraying a journalist in a thought-provoking narrative

    Naga Chaitanya recently shared his admiration for the popular web series "The Family Man," which features his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu in its second season. The actor expressed his appreciation for the series during an interview when asked about a web show that impressed him in recent years.

    "I think The Family Man series," replied Naga Chaitanya when questioned about the Indian web show that blew his mind. The series, directed by Raj & DK, initially premiered in 2019 and is led by the acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee. Samantha Ruth Prabhu played a pivotal role in the second season, released in 2021.

    Naga Chaitanya had previously shown support for Samantha's involvement in the series when the trailer was released in May 2021. He had shared the series poster and expressed his enthusiasm, giving it a perfect score of "10/10."

     

    In the same interview, Naga Chaitanya discussed his upcoming OTT debut with the series "Dhootha," set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, the same platform that showcased The Family Man. The actor plays the role of a journalist in this eight-episode series, which also features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Prachi Desai in significant roles. The series, directed by Vikram K Kumar, revolves around the protagonist's discovery of newspapers predicting horrific incidents, leading to chilling consequences.

    Expressing his excitement about his OTT debut, Naga Chaitanya said, "With a character as layered as Sagar’s in such a poignant story, I reckoned that I would be stepping out of my comfort zone and challenging myself in a way I haven’t done before." He emphasized that although the narrative is fictional, "Dhootha" is thought-provoking, encouraging viewers to reevaluate their own life choices and decisions.

    The actor is confident that both his fans and thriller genre enthusiasts will be captivated by the series, keeping them on the edge of their seats. "Dhootha" is scheduled to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from December 1, promising a compelling and intriguing viewing experience.

