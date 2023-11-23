Why Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestant Sangeetha Sringeri lost thousands of followers

Sangeetha Sringeri, a Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestant, saw a sharp decline in followers due to controversial tasks, like asking fellow housemates to shave heads. Her conflict with housemates, notably Karthik, shifted alliances, leading to criticism and discussions online. Despite considering leaving the house, she stayed after persuasion. Her actions sparked viral attention on social media.

Sangeetha Sringeri, a contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada 10, experienced a significant drop in her follower count, leaving many wondering why. Known for her background in sports and the associated aggressive behaviour, her conduct inside the captive environment of the Bigg Boss house posed an interesting difference. The show thrives on merging contestants from diverse backgrounds and attitudes within its limited setting, a formula that has contributed to its success and increased viewership this season.

However, Sangeetha's recent actions within the show led to an unexpected decline in her fan following. Her decision to assign certain tasks to fellow contestants caused a significant stir both inside and outside the Bigg Boss house. Sangeetha incurred a sudden loss of approximately 11 thousand followers on Instagram following her directive for Karthik and Tukali Santosh to shave their heads.



Bigg Boss Kannada season 10: Did Sangeetha Sringeri exit the house?

Typically, a celebrity's popularity surges after joining Bigg Boss, but Sangeetha Sringeri experienced an unusual setback in her fan base. Many attribute this decline to the tasks assigned, suggesting a lack of consideration for humanity in favour of following the show's directives.

While inside the house, relationships among contestants like Sangeetha, Tanisha Kuppanda, and Karthik Mahesh transitioned from friendship to enmity. The dynamics shifted, leaving viewers confused about the shifting alliances and conflicts within the group. Sangeetha's decision to task Karthik with shaving his head received widespread criticism, prompting viewers to question the fairness and trustworthiness of such directives.



Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Drone Pratap rejects Sangeetha Sringeri's love proposal saying he's 'focused on career'

Despite Karthik's efforts to reconcile, Sangeetha expressed her discontent, highlighting ongoing disagreements. At one point, Sangeetha contemplated leaving the Bigg Boss house following a heated exchange with Karthik but eventually retracted her decision after convincing from fellow housemates.

Sangeetha's actions prompted discussions online, with her post garnering viral attention on social media platforms.