Naga Chaitanya turns 36th: Actor shares the first look poster for his next titled 'Custody'

The directors of Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film starring Venkat Prabhu have stated that it is named Custody and will be released on November 23, the day he turns 36.

On November 23, the actor Naga Chaitanya, who starred in the film Thank You, turned 36. To celebrate, the film's producers and director Venkat Prabhu have unveiled the title and the first look poster. The film, Custody, would feature the birthday celebrity in the role of a police officer.

The creators sent an update on Twitter, saying: "Celebrate the birthday of our beloved @chay akkineni right now! The RAGING First Look & Title of #NC22 is now available." Naga Chaitanya is portrayed on the flyer wearing a police uniform and surrounded by firearms. "You must be the change you desire to see in the world," the billboard continues. It is possible to witness a wounded Naga Chaitanya posing while wearing a Rudraksha around his neck. His facial expressions imply that he is trying to remedy a wrong but is being stopped by other police officers.

The drama's leading woman will play Naga Chaitanya's opponent Krithi Shetty. Their second professional affiliation is with this project. They previously appeared together onscreen in the 2021 movie Bangarraju. The Majili actor's first Telugu-Tamil bilingual film is NC22. Custody will also be the first Telugu film directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Pavan Kumar presents the play with support from Srinivasaa Chitturi under the name Srinivasaa Silver Screen. Custody's dialogue was written by Abburi Ravi, and its music was composed by the father-and-son team of Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja.