    Nadiar Sangam draws criticism for not paying tribute to late actor Captain Vijayakanth

    Nadigar Sangam faces backlash for alleged neglect in paying tribute to the late actor Vijayakanth, known for saving the association during financial crises. Despite condolences from its leaders, criticism arises for their absence at the funeral, questioning recognition of his contributions

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 6:17 PM IST

    On December 28, 2023, Tamil Nadu mourned the demise of Captain Vijayakanth, a celebrated actor and esteemed leader, who succumbed to pneumonia at a private hospital in Chennai after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The actor, known for his significant contributions to both the film industry and politics, played a crucial role in reviving the South Indian Artistes' Association, Nadigar Sangam, during a challenging period.

    Despite his pivotal role in the association's revival, reports suggest that Nadigar Sangam is facing criticism for allegedly neglecting to pay a fitting tribute to the late actor. Netizens have expressed their discontent, pointing out that when legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan passed away in 2001, notable figures such as Vijayakanth, Sarathkumar, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan attended the funeral procession to pay their respects. Accomplished directors like Bharathiraja and Mani Ratnam were also present.

    Vijayakanth, who served as the president of Nadigar Sangam, played a crucial role in rescuing the organization from financial difficulties. However, it is now being noted that the association did not extend a proper homage to him following his demise.

    Actor Vishal, the general secretary of Nadigar Sangam, expressed his condolences on social media, asking for forgiveness for not being present in the country at the time of Vijayakanth's passing. Actor Karthi, the treasurer of the association, also released a condolence message.

    However, the actors are now being criticized for not attending Vijayakanth's funeral and for allegedly failing to represent Nadigar Sangam during the final rites. Many emphasize that Vijayakanth's significant contributions were crucial in keeping the organization afloat, and his long association with Nadigar Sangam should have been duly acknowledged.

    Legendary actors MGR (MG Ramachandran), Sivaji Ganesan, and MR Radha founded Nadigar Sangam in 1952, and Vijayakanth's tenure as president is credited with rescuing the organization from financial troubles. The backlash against Nadigar Sangam raises questions about the association's handling of tributes and the acknowledgment of the late actor's contributions to the film industry and the organization itself.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 6:17 PM IST
