Munawar Faruqui accused of hurting Konkani community's sentiments; issues apology [WATCH]

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has sparked controversy after making offensive remarks about the Konkani community during a recent performance. The video of his comments quickly went viral, leading to widespread criticism from the public and political figures. In response, Faruqui has issued an apology

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has recently faced backlash for making controversial remarks about the Konkani community during one of his performances. The incident gained widespread attention after a video of Faruqui’s comments went viral on social media. The comedian was subsequently criticized heavily, and leaders from the Konkani community, as well as various political figures, condemned his statements.

Political leaders, including those from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), expressed their disapproval of Faruqui's remarks. BJP leader Nitish Rane took to social media to share the video of the comedian's controversial comments. In his post, Rane implied that Faruqui would have to confront the reality of the Konkani community's identity and suggested that his performance might face repercussions.

Similarly, Samadhan Sarwankar, a leader from the Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction, also shared the video on his social media handle. He warned that if Faruqui failed to apologize to the Konkani people, there could be severe consequences, even offering a reward for anyone who physically confronted the comedian.

ALSO READ: 'I love you...', Janhvi Kapoor shares childhood photo with Sridevi on mother's birth anniversary [PICTURES]

In response to the escalating situation, Munawar Faruqui released a video statement on his social media account. He addressed the controversy by expressing remorse for his comments. Faruqui stated that he had intended to entertain rather than offend, and he sincerely apologized to those hurt by his remarks. He pleaded for forgiveness from the Konkani community, acknowledging that his role as a comedian should focus on humor rather than causing distress.

Latest Videos