Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the 'Melody Road' on the Mumbai Coastal Road. This unique stretch uses special rumble strips with Hungarian technology to play the Oscar-winning song 'Jai Ho' as vehicles drive over it.

A Musical Drive with Hungarian Technology

The Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road is equipped with specially designed rumble strips that generate a melody as vehicles pass over them. The concept is based on Hungarian technology.

From Hungary to Mumbai: The Project's Origin

Speaking about this unique path, Consul General of Hungary, Ferenc Jari told ANI "...This concept of melody road is pretty rare in the world. There are only a couple of countries which have melody roads. But the cheapest way to set up a melody road, the cheapest technology comes from Hungary...An Indian businessman visited Hungary and incidentally he drove on the melody road. Then he approached me and asked me if we can have such a project in India. We contacted the Hungarian engineer and his team and we started preparing this project...BMC offered the coastal roads and the song has been chosen, Jai Ho and we look forward to the response of Mumbai cars..."

Viral on Social Media

Videos from the Melody Road have been flooding social media, capturing widespread audience attention.