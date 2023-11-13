Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Tiger 3' Day 1 box office collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer grosses Rs 44.50 crore

    'Tiger 3' was released on November 12, 2023, making it the third film in the 'Tiger' franchise and the fifth in Yash Raj Films' expanding Spy Universe.

    First Published Nov 13, 2023, 9:22 AM IST

    Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi's action spy thriller 'Tiger 3' hit the theaters yesterday and the film has had a strong opening day. 'Tiger 3' was released on Diwali 2023, making it the third film in the 'Tiger' franchise and the fifth in Yash Raj Films' expanding Spy Universe. The has grossed Rs 44.50 crore on day 1 and has received good reviews.

    'Tiger 3' Day 1

    'Tiger 3' had a 41.32 percent occupancy rate in Hindi screenings, while the morning show had 36.55 percent occupancy. The night shows had the highest occupancy of the day, at 46.18 percent. In terms of occupancy, Mumbai contributed the most, followed by NCR, Pune, and Bengaluru in the second, third, and fourth places, respectively. It has also been stated that 'Tiger 3' has been released on 5500 screens in India, with 3400 screens in other countries.

    About 'Tiger 3'

    Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan both make appearances in the film. Maneesh Sharma directed 'Tiger 3' and Aditya Chopra wrote the screenplay. The film is anticipated to pave the way for 'War 2' and the rumored spy flick Tiger vs Pathaan. YRF is also apparently working on several espionage films, one of which is a standalone female spy film starring Alia Bhatt.

