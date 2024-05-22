Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mr And Mrs Mahi REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film worth watching?

    Mr And Mrs Mahi First Review: Since the release of its trailer, Mr And Mrs Mahi have received much attention from fans and mainstream audiences. As enthusiasm grows, fans are looking forward to seeing it in theatres. Let us check out the first reactions.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 22, 2024, 5:06 PM IST

    Rajkummar Rao, who delivered a stellar performance in his recent release Srikanth, is all set to captivate the audience once again with Mr And Mrs Mahi. The film, which also stars the talented Janhvi Kapoor, is already generating buzz and is expected to be another success for the actor.

    Since the debut of its trailer, Mr And Mrs Mahi has received a lot of attention from fans and mainstream audiences. As enthusiasm grows, fans are looking forward to seeing it in theatres.

    Due to considerable fanfare and huge expectations, Mr And Mrs Mahi will be released in theatres on May 31. Interestingly, 10 days before its debut, the first review is already out, and as expected, it primarily compliments the sports drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

    The critic liked the film, claiming that Mr and Mrs Mahi had an encouraging story. The review also disclosed the film's duration. It says, "Finished watching #MrAndMrsMahi (Censor Copy)." Run time: 139 minutes. The film is an inspiring story eloquently depicts how an unexpected discovery may lead to remarkable athletic feats.

    About Mr And Mrs Mahi
    Mr & Mrs Mahi is about a couple who are linked by their passion of cricket. Janhvi Kapoor plays a doctor who likes watching and playing cricket, while Rajkummar Rao plays an ambitious cricketer who is driven to succeed in the sport. As he struggles to establish his identity, he coaches his wife to be a cricket player. 

    Last Updated May 22, 2024, 5:27 PM IST
