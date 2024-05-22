Entertainment

Cannes Film Festival 2024: Jacqueliene Fernandez dazzles in ivory

Jacqueline Fernandez dazzled at Cannes in a gold bodycon dress and later in an elegant ivory outfit, representing BMW and the Southeast Asian diaspora with grace and excitement

Image credits: Instagram

Jacqueliene at Cannes

Jacqueline Fernandez made waves at the Cannes Film Festival with stunning fashion choices

Image credits: Instagram

Jacqueliene in Ivory

Jacqueline wore a pristine ivory dress with intricate beadwork and embroidery, enhancing her beauty

Image credits: Instagram

Cannes 2024

She complemented her look with a diamond necklace and a sleek high bun with fringes

Image credits: Instagram

Jacqueline at Cannes 2024

Jacqueline shared photos on social media, posing by the sea and enjoying the beach, captioning them about soaking up the Cannes sun and magic

Image credits: Instagram

Jacqueline at Cannes 2024

She expressed her excitement and gratitude in an interview for representing BMW and the Southeast Asian diaspora on a global stage

Image credits: Instagram

Jacqueline at Cannes 2024

Her presence at Cannes highlighted her role in representing the Southeast Asian community and walking the prestigious red carpet

Image credits: Instagram

Jacqueline at Cannes 2024

Her Cannes appearances not only highlighted her fashion prowess but also underscored her role as a global cultural ambassador

Image credits: Instagram
