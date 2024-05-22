IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan does signature pose as KKR enters finals

Entertainment
The world is currently going through the IPL 2024 fever and yesterday Shah Rukh Khan's co-owned team KKR entered the tournament's final.
After winning the match, the actor celebrated by performing a victory lap with his daughter Suhana and youngest son AbRam.
During the lap, he did his iconic arms-outstretched pose for thousands of supporters in the stadium, hugged his teammates, and kissed their cheeks.
Apart from that, SRK, known for his positive demeanour, encouraged the Sunrisers Hyderabad players by conversing with them after the match.
Following the match, SRK celebrated with his children Suhana and AbRam, as well as his manager Pooja Dadlani, at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
SRK was seen kissing AbRam on the forehead, as Suhana and Pooja jumped for excitement. All four wore KKR shirts to show their support for the team.
Now KKR has reached the tournament's final which will be played on Sunday, May 26, 2024.