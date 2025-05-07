Celebrity moms reveal their fitness routines to stay fit even after being a mom without giving up on career and professional goals.

Motherhood is a beautiful thing, but it comes with its own array of issues—the first and most important being how to remain fit and healthy. All celebrity mothers have revealed the secrets to how they manage to remain fit with their busy lifestyles. This Mother's Day, let's follow their cue and learn seven fitness tips that will keep moms fit and energetic.

1. Strength Training Should be the Priority – Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan relies on strength training to stay fit and toned. She includes bodyweight exercises and weight training in her regimen, proving that muscle gain is the key to fitness.

2. Yoga for Body as Well as Mind – Shilpa Shetty

Fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty firmly believes in the practice of yoga as a well-rounded way to keep oneself fit. She practices Ashtanga and Hatha yoga, not only keeping her body flexible but also enabling her to stay stress-free and mindful.

3. Stay Active with Kids – Genelia D'Souza

Actress Genelia D'Souza is a firm believer in staying active with her kids. On the lawn courts or in upscale workouts, she ensures to make health a family activity as well as have fun while achieving it in the process of maintaining.

4. Balance Nutrition – Malaika Arora

Superfit mum Malaika Arora sticks to a clean eating diet, which is nothing but whole foods, water, and portion control. She also focuses on the health of her gut and eats superfoods like chia seeds and turmeric.

5. Dance and Cardio Exercises – Madhuri Dixit

Bollywood legend Madhuri Dixit stays in shape with dance workouts and cardio exercises. Exercise must be fun, and nothing provides a better exercise than dancing, she feels.

6. Mental Health and Meditation – Twinkle Khanna

Author and businesswoman Twinkle Khanna is all about mindfulness exercises, meditation, and mental well-being. She feels that a healthy mind will result in a healthy body, so relaxation exercises are a part of her routine.

7. Consistency Over Perfection – Neha Dhupia

Actress Neha Dhupia emphasizes consistency in fitness and not perfection. She suggests mothers be practical in their expectations, stay active on a daily basis, and strive for improvement, not perfection.

Celeb moms show us that these mums can become healthy with proper attitude and behavior. Tap strength exercises, yoga poses, a healthy diet, or exercising with children – all these tips are helpful in giving priority to mother's health during responsibilities. Spread a happy Mother's Day message by motivating such mothers to embrace a healthy way of life on this Mother's Day!