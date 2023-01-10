Moon Rise Song Out Now: Guru Randhawa, Shehnaaz Gill feature in a touching love story in this romantic track

It is exciting news for the ardent fans of global heart-throb Guru Randhawa and soon-to-be debutant Bollywood diva Shehnaaz Gill. After gaining critical acclaim for the Moon Rise audio visualizer from Man Of The Moon album, Guru Randhawa has finally ended fans' long wait by surprising his fans and audiences with the music video of this romantic Punjabi track. The much-awaited video for the romantic Punjabi sound-track titled Moon Rise is out now.

After winning the hearts of fans and netizens globally with banger and soulful tracks from the Man Of The Moon album. The globally prominent singer and heart-throb Guru Randhawa has finally given fans and audiences the sweetest surprise with the official music video of the Moon Rise song, which has been on loop amidst music lovers and fanatics.

For those unaware, the song is from his Man Of The Moon album. This album has several soulful tracks like Signs, Rona Rona, Faayaah Faayaah, and so on. The album is a musical treat for fans who have missed listening to Guru's Punjabi romantic tracks. Now talking about Moon Rise, the song has really catchy beats and beautiful lyrics penned by Guru Randhawa himself. Recently, fans saw Guru and Shehnaaz Gill's sweet interaction at a party, and ever since then, they started demanding a collaboration between the singer and TV icon. This song is one of the best gifts for fans who had wanted this collaboration to happen. The music video has been released today. It is one of the first songs by the singer released this year.

The song has catchy lyrics, especially the hook line, 'Ho, pai gaiyaa shaamaa ne, Hun yaad teri ne aa jaana. Tu khad liya jaana ne. Tere bina asaa mar jaana." This line is so addictive that you want to listen to the song on a loop. Another line, "Haaye dard vi chode ne, meinu andaro hi khaa jaana," hits hard in the song, which is a saga of passionate love between Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill in the video. The lyrics overall have been written in Punjabi and Hindi by Guru Randhawa. Needless to say, after a long time, Guru Randhawa has given a totally banger album to fans who had been missing his Punjabi tracks with a mix of Hindi. The video song has won the hearts of fans and netizens who waited eagerly.

"Guru randhava is not just a singer he is an emotion for billion heart mind blowing," said a fan. "What a Lyrics and Composition Guru Randhawa Paaji. Just Speechless and Hearttouching Song. Another Masterpiece From This Legend. That's Why You Are a Guru and HIGH RATED GABRU Of Our Nation," said another fan. "Guru Randhawa and ShehnaazGill look so gorgeous together. Both the punjabi superstars are so adorable. Together they are going to make MoonRise a great chartbuster ! God bless these two adorable and pure souls," added a fan. "Great Meaningful Lyrics and Facts Guru Paaji. You are a real High Rated Gabru and Legend Of Indian Pop Music. Guru Always Give Something New," another fan ranted.

