    Money Heist: Ayushmann Khurrana turns desi Professor, dances on Bella Ciao Hindi version

    Netflix India dropped a new video featuring actor Ayushmann Khurrana as the desi version of Professor dancing on song Bella Ciao

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 29, 2021, 3:20 PM IST
    The final season, Money Heist 5 part 2, is all set to premiere on Netflix this week. And just ahead of that, the OTT platform has dropped a new video featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, who doubles up as the Professor. Money Heist is one of the most-watched web-show streaming on Netflix. Now the second part of its fifth and final season later this week. 

    In the video, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana dances in the song Bella Ciao, sits at the piano, is shirtless, and sings and shows how excited he is about the final season. 

    “It's been laid out, the red carpet is waiting but I am only waiting for you. Bella ciao ciao ciao. The final season is almost here, your biggest fan says ciaooo,” he sings in Hindi. 

    Then he goes a the barbershop and gets a makeover to look like The Professor. Once his makeover is done, he emerges as the Professor. But later, Ayushmann decides to enter wearing a Salvador Dalí mask and a red jumpsuit at the premiere and poses for the cameras. 

    When Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 was released on Netflix, India released a star-studded promotional video featuring actors from different film industries. Indian actors such as Anil Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Rana Daggubati and Shruti Haasan, chanted 'Come soon' in different languages.

    Money Heist season 5 part 2 will release on Netflix on December 3. 

     
    Last Updated Nov 29, 2021, 3:20 PM IST
