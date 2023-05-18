Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's romantic song ‘Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele,’ goes viral-WATCH

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh is well-known in the Bhojpuri film industry and has a large fan base in India and overseas. His songs become immediate hits the moment they are released.

Pawan has collaborated with various actresses, but Monalisa is one with whom he has written many successful songs. 'Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele', one of his most popular songs with Monalisa, is included here. Pawan Singh and Monalisa are seen romancing and dancing passionately in the video.

The song 'Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele' is popular on YouTube. In the video, Monalisa is dressed in a suit, while Pawan Singh is dressed in a kurta. The pair lavishes each other with affection. This song is ancient, yet it is still popular among users.

The Bhojpuri song 'Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele' has been viewed several times online. This video is available on the T-Series Hamaar Bhojpuri YouTube channel. This song has received millions of views and numerous comments to far. This song is quite popular.