Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and shared some gorgeous pictures from a new spiritual ceremony before welcoming her baby with husband Raj Nidimoru.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to welcome her baby with her husband Raj Nidimoru. The actress took to Instagram and dropped some stunning pictures clad in a beautiful muted red suit. Her mom-to-be glow looked unmissable and how. The mom-to-be and her husband gathered alongside family elders to seek traditional blessings as they prepare to welcome their first child together.

The spiritual gathering marks the latest milestone for the couple, who were married in December 2025 in a traditional ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Samantha later announced her pregnancy publicly in June 2026 during a film event celebrating her feature project Maa Inti Bangaaram.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares NEW Photos On Instagram

The photos posted on November 18, 2026, on Instagram gave a rare glimpse into the private personal lives of the couple. Samantha beamed in a bright red suit at a new spiritual ceremony, her pregnancy glow coming through. The couple was joined by the elders of the family for traditional prayers, with her husband Raj Nidimoru also in a cream kurta.

Samantha posted the pictures with a simple, heartfelt caption, 'Us'. Inside their decorated home space, family elders and loved ones gathered to perform traditional rituals for the expectant parents. The photos captured moments of peaceful devotion, of quiet prayer, of family togetherness as they sought blessings in expectation of the arrival of their child.

Fan's React

Fans were quick to react to these beautiful pictures shared by the actress. One user wrote, “Lots of love.”

Another comment read, “How do I’ll tell this feeling seeing you becoming a mom in real was long time dream for your fans from watching you carrying baby in Yashoda , shaakunthalam, Theri , Kushi and nowww in real… too happy for you Sammm you deserved all the good things.”

One more comment read, “Ahh am weeping.. how precious!”