Mohit Malik posts photo with wife Addite, after her delivery, talks about her postpartum pain

We are just a day away from 2022. While everyone is getting ready to celebrate the new year, there are a lot of TV celebrities who are giving a flashback of the year. A few hours ago, TV actor Mohit Malik took to his Instagram handle to bid farewell to 2021 with a cute post. In his post, he posted a sweet snap with his wife, Addite. The picture goes back to the time when their baby boy Ekbir was born.Remembering the sweet and sad moments of 2021, the actor spoke about how the year was tough but special. They, as a family, saw loss as well as the birth of their son, Ekbir. Talking about the photo, he said that the photo is from the night right after Addite gave birth to Ekbir, and he remembered she was in pain as she tried to put her to sleep. Looking back at the year, he feels that they have become stronger as a couple and have also come closer together through the good and bad days.

The actor further said that he wanted to close 2021 with gratitude for having his wife in his life and now their son Ekbir. His gratitude shall always lie. For the unversed, the couple became parents this year, although the year was not filled with happiness for them.

A few months back, Addite had lost her father. The actor who has become a dad previously had spoken to ETimes about how it changed him as a person. He said that it had been the best phase of his life. "The moments that I am experiencing, I really pray that everyone should experience. It's the most wonderful, learning, enriching phase. It really helps you grow as a person to be with kids around. To be with/around Ekbir and just to watch him, play with him, I forget everything around me", read a part of his statement.