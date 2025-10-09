Vrusshabha, starring Mohanlal, is an epic saga of love and destiny set for worldwide release on 6th November 2025, promising a visually stunning and emotionally powerful cinematic experience.

The much-anticipated film Vrusshabha is all set to hit cinemas globally on 6th November 2025. Written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nanda Kishore, this epic saga promises to captivate audiences with its powerful narrative of love, destiny, and vengeance, centering on the unbreakable bond between a father and son. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and Connekkt Media, the film is poised to be one of the year’s biggest cinematic events.

Ektaa R Kapoor shared her excitement, saying, “Vrusshabha is a story very close to my heart. Filled with intense emotions and larger-than-life drama, it celebrates the grandeur of Indian cinema. We are thrilled to bring this magnum opus to viewers worldwide.”

A Visual and Emotional Spectacle

Director Nanda Kishore emphasized the film’s unique blend of storytelling and visual brilliance: “With Vrusshabha, we aimed to craft an epic that is emotionally charged and visually breathtaking. It’s a tale of sacrifice, relationships, and destiny that will deeply move audiences.” The recently released teaser introduced Mohanlal as a formidable warrior king, delivering the striking message, “When Destiny Calls, Blood Must Answer.” The teaser’s dual-world narrative has already intrigued cinephiles nationwide.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Starring legendary actor Mohanlal alongside Samarjit Lankesh, Ragini Dwivedi, and Nayan Sarika, Vrusshabha boasts a stellar ensemble cast. The film’s music is composed by Sam CS, with sound design by Resul Pookutty. High-energy action sequences are choreographed by Peter Hein, Stunt Silva, and Nikhil. Shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu, and slated for Hindi and Kannada releases, Vrusshabha is geared to deliver a memorable cinematic experience across languages.

With a worldwide release set for 6th November 2025, Vrusshabha is ready to roar into cinemas, promising an epic journey of love, destiny, and revenge.