Kantara Chapter 1: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal to play Rishab Shetty's father; read details

Malayalam actor Mohanlal is reportedly in Rishab Shetty's highly anticipated prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1. According to speculations, the Malaikottai Vaaliban actor would play Rishab's father in the film. However, an official confirmation of Mohanlal's presence in the film has yet to be released. Reports of Mohanlal's involvement in Kantara have been circulating for the previous two days.

Rishab Shetty and Mohanlal met in April of this year and spent some quality time together. The Kannada actor posted a series of images and said, "An honor and a pleasure to meet the legendary @mohanlal sir! (sic)."

Rishab is currently working on Kantara: Chapter 1. In September 2024, the fourth schedule went on floors. "The fourth shooting schedule for Kantara Chapter 1 is set to begin next week. This schedule will feature a massive action sequence shot on a grand scale, promising to elevate the film’s visual and cinematic experience," a source added.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is a precursor to the film of the same name. According to sources, the picture is set to release in early 2025. An official confirmation is still pending. Kantara created an impression and won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 70th National Film Awards.



