NCP MLA Rohit Pawar praised the film 'Ramayana' for its themes of duty, contrasting its moral message with the self-interest he perceives in current political life. The film has become a massive global box office success.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar expressed his happiness after watching Namit Malhotra's 'Ramayana' on Thursday. Sharing his views on his X handle, MLA Rohit Pawar reflected on being moved by the themes of sacrifice, duty and moral integrity in Ramayana, particularly King Dasharatha’s promise and Lord Rama’s willingness to sacrifice everything to honour it.

"Today, I found a little respite from the daily hustle and bustle to watch the newly released film ‘Ramayana’. As always, I was deeply moved by King Dasharatha’s promise and Lord Rama’s sacrifice of everything to uphold the moral principle behind that promise.. But in reality, the exact opposite is unfolding in so many people’s lives, and if we look to history, we see not the ‘Ramayana’ of sacrifice, but the ‘Mahabharata’, built on self-interest, playing out... And seeing this fills my heart with immense sorrow and pain," wrote Rohit Pawar. https://x.com/RRPSpeaks/status/2126310030463168816

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra alongside Yash, 'Ramayana: Part 1' was released worldwide on November 5, 2026. Featuring an ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey, the film has emerged as a major box office success. The film is reportedly marching towards the Rs 2,000 crore worldwide box office milestone. Its music has been composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. 'Ramayana: Part 1' is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Anupam Kher voices Jatayu, the divine bird who plays a pivotal role in the narrative by attempting to rescue Sita from Ravana's abduction. Others in key roles are Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh. (ANI)