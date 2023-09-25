Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mission Raniganj trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar starrer rescue thriller to captivate audiences on THIS date

    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 3:00 PM IST

    The much-awaited moment has finally arrived as Pooja Entertainment, renowned for delivering captivating cinematic experiences, has unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of 'Mission Raniganj.' The trailer not only lives up to its promises but also exceeds all expectations, promising an enthralling cinematic journey.

    At the center of this thrilling narrative is Jaswant Singh Gill, whose heroic efforts played a pivotal role in the successful rescue mission of miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989. 'Mission Raniganj' is set to bring this incredible real-life story to the silver screen, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats.

    The motion poster for 'Mission Raniganj' had already stirred up immense curiosity among audiences who were eagerly awaiting this gripping rescue thriller based on a true story. With the trailer's release, the anticipation has reached new heights.

    The trailer itself is a cinematic spectacle, delivering a roller-coaster ride of emotions, drama, inspiration, courage, and soulful music. These elements are masterfully woven together with outstanding performances from the talented cast. Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra lead the cast, promising a remarkable portrayal of one of the most extraordinary coal mine rescue operations ever witnessed on the big screen.

    A standout moment in the trailer is the brilliantly executed water sequence featuring Akshay Kumar and the exceptional cast. This sequence provides a glimpse into the heart-pounding rescue mission. Each frame showcases the incredible ensemble of actors who support Akshay's character, Jaswant Singh Gill, in this heartwarming display of teamwork and determination. It's an exhilarating experience that will keep viewers hooked from start to finish.

    Deepshika Deshmukh, the producer, expresses her excitement, stating, "I am absolutely thrilled to present the 'Mission Raniganj' trailer. This film has been the result of numerous brainstorming sessions with tech teams, extensive hard work, and meticulous planning. I couldn't be happier with the outcome. It's an inspiring story that deserves to be experienced on the big screen, and I can't wait for the audience to embark on the heartwarming journey of courage, human spirit, and determination that 'Mission Raniganj' offers."

    Director Tinu Suresh Desai adds, "As a filmmaker, I am delighted and immensely proud to showcase the 'Mission Raniganj' trailer. It delves into the unwavering spirit and determination of the human psyche. I eagerly look forward to sharing this thrilling and inspiring tale with audiences on the big screen."

    The ensemble cast of 'Mission Raniganj' features a stellar lineup, including Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, and Omkar Das Manikpuri. This film pays tribute to the resilience, determination, and valor of the human spirit and engineering minds. It also marks Tinu Suresh Desai's return to the thriller genre after 'Rustom,' which earned Akshay Kumar his first National Award and garnered critical and commercial acclaim.

    Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, with music from Jjust Music. The film depicts the coal mine accident that shook the nation and the world and the tireless efforts of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill. 'Mission Raniganj' is set to hit theaters on October 6th, 2023, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.

