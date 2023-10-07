Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mission Raniganj Day 1 collections: Akshay Kumar starrer off with a dismal start; mints THIS in India

    Akshay Kumar's "Mission Raniganj" disappoints with a mere Rs 2.85 crore opening at the Indian box office. Despite praise for its quality, it faces an uphill battle to gain momentum. Success hinges on Monday's performance. Competition remains weak, but the film needs a boost

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

    Akshay Kumar's latest film, "Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue," directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and co-starring Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Ravi Kishan, and others, had a disappointing start at the Indian box office on its opening day. The film collected only Rs 2.85 crores nett on its first day, which is significantly lower than what was expected. This opening figure is almost on par with Akshay Kumar's previous film, "Selfiee."

    While "Mission Raniganj" is receiving praise for its production quality and storytelling, these positive aspects have not translated into strong theatrical collections, which are crucial for the film's overall success.

    ALSO READ: Thank You For Coming review: Shehnazz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar lauded by netizens; 'daring' subject applauded

    The low opening day numbers pose a challenge for the film, as even with excellent content, it may struggle to gain momentum. The weekend is expected to bring some customary growth, but whether it will be sufficient for the film to gain the necessary traction remains to be seen. A ray of hope for the film could come if it manages to improve its box office performance on Monday. This improvement would be crucial, especially with National Cinema Day approaching next weekend, where it has no competition from new releases.

    "Mission Raniganj" is currently the preferred choice among Indian moviegoers this weekend due to the lack of competition from new releases. However, its initial performance has been underwhelming, and its success will depend on its ability to attract more viewers in the coming days.

    This week also witnessed the release of other films like "Thank You For Coming" and "Dono," but none of them have performed exceptionally well. In contrast, films like "Fukrey 3" and "Jawan" have recorded better collections in their second and fifth weeks, respectively. Overall, this Friday has been one of the least successful ones for the Indian film industry this year.

    "Mission Raniganj" tells the story of Additional Chief Mining Engineer Jaswant Singh Gill (Akshay Kumar) and his team as they embark on a daring mission to evacuate 65 mine workers trapped in a flooded coal mine in Raniganj, West Bengal, in 1989. The film portrays the resilience and bravery of Gill and his team as they face numerous challenges and obstacles during the three-day rescue operation. Despite the odds stacked against them, they ultimately succeed in carrying out one of the country's greatest and most heroic rescue missions.

