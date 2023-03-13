Missing? Hunt on for 2 tuskers featured in Oscar-winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' in Krishnagiri

The two elephants featured in the Oscar-winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' were reportedly chased into the Krishnagiri forest by a few men in an inebriated state a day ago.

Even as India rejoices 'The Elephant Whisperers' victory as the Best Documentary Short Award at the Oscars 2023, Raghu and Amu, the two elephants featured in the documentary, are reportedly missing!

The two elephants were reportedly chased into the Krishnagiri jungle by a few persons yesterday, according to Bomman, the elephants' keeper. Currently, The Elephant Whisperer is looking for elephants, reported TOI.

'The Elephant Whisperers' created history at the 95th Academy Awards by becoming the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category.

Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the documentary follows the story of Bomman and Bellie, a native South Indian couple who dedicated their lives to caring for the two orphaned elephant calves. The documentary short describes their strong friendship and how, over time, their actions have improved in nature.

"I am now in the Krishnagiri forest trying to track down the two elephants that went into the forest after being chased away by some men who were in an inebriated state," says Bomman.

Bomman further states that he isn't sure if the elephants joined the herd or are roaming alone, but he will try his best to track both of them down today or inform the ranger and leave for his native land.

Bomman expresses his pride at receiving the Oscar and gives Kartiki credit for making it possible.

"I had no idea how the film would turn out. The documentary makers just filmed me and the elephants as we normally are and captured our regular lives on a day-to-day basis. However, standing in front of the camera and talking was different as it was the first time. I'm thankful to Kartiki madam and also to the elephants. I am happy that the award has brought pride to the entire nation and our forest department," Bomman told TOI.

Meanwhile, "I do not know about Oscar award," was Bellie's response to 'The Elephant Whisperers' winning honours at the 95th Academy Awards but the documentary's "leading lady" loves being a "Valarppu Thaai (foster mother) for abandoned young pachyderms.

"Elephants are like our children, We see it as great service to a child, who lost its mother," says Bellie.

Admitting that she did not know about the award, Bellie said she was excited to receive the wishes pouring in.

"I have reared many such elephants, treated them like my own children, looking after them as a foster mother (valarppu thaai), particularly those who lose their mothers in the jungle," Bellie told PTI.

She further said, "This was in our blood, as our ancestors were also working like that, as described by our grandmother, who comes from a mahout family."

Bellie quipped on the documentary winning an Oscar, "I do not know about the award. But I am very happy and excited as congratulations are pouring in."

In her acceptance speech, Gonsalves said, "I stand here today to speak for the sacred bond between us and our natural world, for the respect of indigenous communities, and empathy towards other living beings we share space with and finally, for coexistence."

The director thanked the Academy, producer Guneet Monga, and her family and dedicated the win to her "motherland India".

(With inputs from PTI)