WATCH: Elvish Yadav slaps, kicks YouTuber Maxtern; here's the ugly truth behind the viral video

A video of Elvish Yadav is going viral on social media where he is seen assaulting fellow YouTuber Maxtern, leading to legal action and allegations of threats.

A shocking video circulating on social media has captured the moment when YouTuber Elvish Yadav brutally attacked fellow content creator Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern. In the footage, Elvish Yadav, accompanied by his associates, can be seen approaching Maxtern before getting into a violent assault. The disturbing incident occurred just one day after Maxtern accused Elvish Yadav of threatening his life.

The video

Maxtern's statement

In his public statement on social media, Maxtern detailed the threats he allegedly received from Elvish Yadav, expressing his fear for his safety. Maxtern claimed that Elvish Yadav, along with a group of individuals, confronted him, leading to the physical altercation captured in the video. Maxtern further asserted that Elvish Yadav intended to cause serious harm, as evidenced by his alleged attempt to break Maxtern's spine.

Maxtern files FIR against Elvish Yadav

Following the altercation, Maxtern wasted no time in filing a First Information Report (FIR) against Elvish Yadav, citing the assault and threats made against him. Maxtern recounted the events leading up to the attack, emphasizing that he was under the impression that the meeting with Yadav would be for a verbal discussion, not a violent confrontation. The dispute between Elvish Yadav and Maxtern reportedly stemmed from comments made by Maxtern regarding another YouTuber's interaction with comedian Munawar Faruqui. This exchange escalated into physical violence, resulting in Maxtern sustaining injuries and seeking legal recourse against Elvish Yadav.

Elvish Yadav's clarification video

My Side Of Story. pic.twitter.com/bRDK9Hxvp8 — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) March 9, 2024

This incident adds to Elvish Yadav's recent legal troubles, as he was previously implicated in a rave party scandal involving allegations of supplying snake venom. Animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi accused Yadav of contributing to the illegal activities at these parties, prompting authorities to question him. Despite the allegations, Elvish Yadav vehemently denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the accusations lacked evidence.